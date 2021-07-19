Zimbabwe: Paralympics Team Camp Dates Set

19 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

TEAM Zimbabwe for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is expected to troop into camp on August 1 in Harare to step up their preparations for the Games.

One of the requirements, by the International Paralympic Committee is that teams travelling to Japan go into a 14-day bio-bubble environment before their departure.

The Games are scheduled for August 24 to September 5.

Albert Sigele, Vimbai Zvinowanda and Pamela Shumba are the three Zimbabwean athletes who have qualified for the Games.

Clemence Nyoni also ran a good time in 400m and there are indications he may also make it, into the team.

Zimbabwe have also been offered slots in swimming, powerlifting and badminton but they are still waiting for official confirmation.

Chef de mission to the Games, Ignatius Vambe, confirmed they have set the dates for the camp, coming two weeks before their departure, scheduled for August 16.

Vambe will leave on August 10 to attend some meetings, as well as prepare, for the team's arrival.

"While we are in the bubble, daily temperatures are supposed to be sent to Japan and, other observations, in terms of our athletes and technical officials.

"We want to make sure our athletes are in compliance. We are also encouraging our athletes to be vaccinated," said Vambe.

Vambe said they are also excited that Sigele's assessment to confirm he is still going to compete, under the T20 category, was successful.

Sigele set a new African record, in the men's 1500m T20 race at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, which was a qualifying event, in Dubai, early this year.

"We are excited that one of our medal hopefuls has been officially given that green light, even though we were sure that he is going, that requirement was kind of worrying us.

"Also, another requirement for Japan, is that each and every one, who is travelling, must have an activity plan.

"If you are the chef de mission, the coach or whatever, they want to know exactly what you will be doing, during that time.

"So, we are also working on the activity plans."

