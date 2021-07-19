Zimbabwe/Tanzania: Prince Dube Misses Out On Tanzanian Premier League Golden Boot

WARRIORS' striker Prince Dube has missed out on winning the Golden Boot in his debut season in the Tanzanian Premier League following reports from the East African country after missing Azam's final league game of the season on Sunday due to a groin injury.

Dube's absence in Azam's encounter against Ruvu Shooting at Mabatini Stadium in Dar es Salaam meant he finished the season on 14 goals.

The 24 year-old former Highlanders striker misses out on the Golden Boot to Simba Sports Club striker John Bocco who leads the race with 15 goals.

Dube's second place finish in the title race is however a commendable feat for a player who missed a lot of matches for his team due to injury.

The Zimbabwean, who won the league's player of the month accolades in May and September appeared on course to finish his debut campaign in Tanzania as the leading scorer despite injury despite missing a month of action in January and his current injury which has sidelined him since May.

Currently Dube has not played for Azam since he limped off in their Azam Sports Federation Cup quarterfinal match against Rhino Rangers at the end of May which has resulted in him missing his team's last four matches of the season.

Although he missed out on the Golden Boot, Dube's move to Tanzania has been a success as it has seen him attracting interest from bigger sides on the continent and in Europe.

However Dube appeared to fend off any overtures by other clubs on their star players after rewarding him with a new contract which will ensure they get a sizable fee in the event he secures a big move.

The 24 -old striker signed for Azam from Bulawayo giants Highlanders in August last year, in a deal that was understood to have fetched his former side $50,000.

The 2019 Soccer Star of the Year second runner up made his national team debut on March 26, 2017, when Zimbabwe played to a 0-0 draw against neighbours Zambia. Since then, he has played in nine matches and has scored six goals for the Warriors.