Zimbabwe: Mugabe Turning in His Grave - Biti

19 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

MDC Alliance deputy leader Tendai Biti says former president Robert Mugabe is surely turning in his grave after his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration resorted to reverse the land reform programme.

Biti was speaking during an online address entitled "Unpacking the pandemic of corruption in Zimbabwe."

"Land has become a major commanding height of corruption, both urban land and rural. Multiple farm owners that were dealt with by the land reform program have now been replaced by multiple leases to white farmers. So in provinces such as Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East and Manicaland, there is now the return of white capital in the form of serial multiple farm leases who are obviously paying a rent to Zanu PF elites who were allocated this land," Biti said.

"So for all intents and purposes the land reform program has been reversed and President Mugabe, (may his soul rest in peace) is surely turning in his grave," he said.

He added: "Part of the looting also involves the $3,5 billion agreement to compensated white farmers. In principle, it's a constitutional obligation to compensate white farmers for improvements so no one can quarrel about that constitutional obligation. The problem however is that contrary to the provision of the constitution, parliament did not approve the methodology and the amount and parliament does not know the beneficiaries. It also does not even know which farmer is going to get what. So as usual this huge US$3,5 billion is going to end up with the Zanu PF elites who have been looting our county."

Last year President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that the nation will pay US$3,5 billion in compensation to white farmers whose land was expropriation by government in the chaotic post-millennium land reform programme.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X