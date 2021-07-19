South Africa: Sport Brings Out the Best in Us - and We Need It to Help Us Through Times of Crisis

analysis

Where it can, under pandemic restrictions, sport must continue as a sign that the bad guys will not win. They will not break society down completely because the Boks, Proteas, Bafana and Team SA at the Olympics show the best of us.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

After a sad and, frankly, terrifying week in South Africa, where the fragile illusion of a country that operates under some sort of law and order shattered, being a sportswriter felt irrelevant.

Why does it matter that Ernie Els is playing at his 30th Open, that Bafana Bafana top group A in the Cosafa Cup or that Victor Letsoalo scored a hat-trick on debut?

Novak Djokovic is on the brink of tennis history after winning the first three Grand Slams of the year. The Test series between the world-champion Springboks and the British & Irish Lions is about to start in a country literally on fire, where even more people have been left jobless because of recent events.

My colleagues at Daily Maverick, and in many other media outlets too, have done incredible work detailing the scale of devastation and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng over the past week....