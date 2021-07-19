South Africa: Killed By His Community - the Former Mk Soldier and Metro Police Officer Gunned Down During Katlehong Looting

analysis

Meshack Mahlangu was passionate about his country and fought for his people's freedom, but those same people killed the metro police officer last week during looting in Katlehong.

Sindeni Mahlangu said few people really knew his brother, Meshack, an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer who was killed while responding to the looting of Sam Ntuli Mall on 11 July.

Sindeni was three years older than "Mesh", who died at the age of 49, but he always looked up to his younger brother, whom he described as his twin. Mesh was serious even during his childhood in Katlehong. The brothers enjoyed playing soccer, like most boys, but Mesh had principles from a young age.

Sindeni, speaking outside the family's Katlehong home while a relative erected ANC and SACP flags on the fence, described his brother as someone who was passionate about the plight of his people, a calm listener who was astute on issues of history and politics.

In the mid 1980s, Mesh was determined to join the ANC's armed wing, Umkhonto weSizwe (MK). As a student activist in Katlehong, he had been hounded by the police and military and Sindeni was targeted by association as the brothers looked alike....