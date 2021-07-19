South Africa: State Ready to Respond to Zuma's Claims of Bias Against Prosecutor Billy Downer

analysis

The NPA is ready to hit back at claims of bias against prosecutor Billy Downer on Monday when the corruption case against Jacob Zuma and arms company Thales is due to resume. But its arguments are unlikely to be heard as Zuma has filed a request for a postponement.

Former president Jacob Zuma has launched a scathing attack on State advocate Billy Downer, calling him unfit for the job of prosecuting one of South Africa's longest-running cases.

Zuma's legal team argues that Downer, a deputy director of public prosecutions, lacks title to prosecute. He alleges a political conspiracy, of which Downer is said to be a participant, that would see him jailed for crimes he did not commit.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is ready to hit back at these claims and their 84-page heads of argument contain the crux of their defence of Downer, saying he has been a member of the prosecution team since 2001 and led the prosecution team since 2003.

The NPA's defence relies heavily on a 2015 Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in the case of Porritt and Another vs National Director of Public Prosecutions and others. In the case, Gary Porritt and Susan Bennett...