Liberia National Fire Service Launches Nationwide Awareness

The Liberia National Fire Service or LNFS is expected to launch nationwide fire awareness activities in Monrovia and other parts of the country on Monday, 19 July 2021.

Speaking during a press conference Thursday, 15 July, Liberia National Fire Service Director Col. Alex Dickson said the initiative is intended to provide the necessary information on how to prevent fire outbreaks and how to respond in case of an outbreak.

He indicated that the Monday awareness launch is prompted by a survey conducted by the LNFS on the causes of fire outbreaks in the country.

Col. Dickson urged LNFS Officers that will be going out to carry on the awareness to follow all health protocols, while also alerting the public on causes of fire outbreaks in order to minimize fire disasters across the country.

Col. Dickson explained that the Liberia National Fire Services was established to safeguard life and properties from the scourge of destructive fire across the length and breadth of the country as well as to promote efficient fire prevention services.

He further stated that in the absence of logistical support, the right thing to do is to create awareness to the public on how to prevent fire disasters, adding that on the aspect of prevention, "we are going out with a full awareness."

"As you go out there, educate the Liberian people on the best way they can prevent fire outbreaks from their homes, the best way you can stop fire outbreaks in your vehicles," he added.

Meanwhile, Director Dickson has also disclosed that the Liberian National Fire Service will soon begin a missive vehicle inspection throughout the length and breadth of Liberia in order to make sure that vehicles are in compliance with the safety rules with regards to fire.

Recently, the National Fire Service trained 61 of its officers, according to Col. Dickson, adding that they were trained in First Aid in order to abreast them with international techniques in rescue operation in the absence of renowned health workers during times of fire outbreaks. The 61 firefighters were specifically trained in cardiac preliminary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) techniques which are very cardinal to the provision of First Aid during a disaster.-