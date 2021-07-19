Liberia: Grand Kru County to Get 33 Hand-Pumps

Thousands of citizens in Grand Kru County District #2 now have reason to smile following the breaking of grounds for the construction of 33 hand-pumps in 29 communities in the county.Rank ( + / - )

Representing Deputy Speaker Cllr. J Fonati Koffa, the constituency coordinator Chris Joboe said the project is in fulfillment of Cllr. Koffa's promise was made during his most tour of 45 communities in the district. The cost of the 33 hand pumps is US$106,228.

Joboe said the hand pumps project will play a significant role in the lives of citizens.

He said the long-awaited safe drinking water is about to be over, adding that all have been finalized to ensure the project is implemented.

"Cllr Koffa remains the beacon of hope, and whenever he made a promise he always fulfills; I can say for the record he is a leader that cares for his constituents and the records are there", he said.

He called on citizens in the district to rally support around Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and ensure that they take ownership of the facilities when completed.

"To get this project started, Cllr. Koffa had to go in his own pocket because we are all aware since the inception of this new government there has been no legislative-funded project due to financial constraints." Chris stated.

The indoor program of the groundbreaking ceremony was held recently at the Methodist Church in Felorken Harrisville City, Grand Kru County.

Joboe explained the project is in three phases with the first phase expected to target two Statutory Districts: Barclayville District and Dorbor District, respectively.

In the Barclayville District, five communities are being captured, including Felorken Harrisville, Small Seen, Beswen, Topor, and Upper Felenken benefiting one hand pump each; while in Dorbor District Warkpo, Nyenkupo, kpo, Barforwin, and new town are to benefit one hand pump each.

The Ground Breaking Ceremony was attended by Grand Kru County Superintendent Madam Doris Ylatun who admonished residents to take ownership of the project--describing it as a milestone intervention.