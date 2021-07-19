Egypt: Sisi Inspects Projects to Upgrade Network of North Coast's Roads, Axes

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi inspected on Friday 16/07/2021 projects to upgrade the network of the North Coast's roads and axes.

President Sisi's inspection tour included the axes linking the North Coast's new road network with the cities and governorates of Cairo and the Delta region, in addition to the ongoing development project of Cairo-Alexandria highway at a length of 160 kilometers, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The Cairo-Alexandria road will extend to be of eight lanes in each direction, the spokesman added.

The President also inspected the development project of Dabaa axis at a length of 260 kilometers to be of eight lanes in each direction, as well as a project to upgrade the international coastal road along the way to El Alamein airport.

He also saw for himself the development project of Wadi el Natrun - El Alamein road at a length of 130 kilometers.

Sisi issued directives to the officials concerned to proceed with the development of the North Coast's roads and axes in order for them to integrate with ongoing mega national projects in the area.