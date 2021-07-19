Egypt: Irrigation Minister Back Home After Congo Visit

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati returned home on Saturday 17/07/2021 following an official visit to DR Congo.

In statements upon arrival, Abdel Aati said that he held meetings with senior Congolese officials to probe ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in water management and achieving joint interests.

He added the visit emanates from Egypt's belief in the necessity of promoting cooperation between Egypt and the African countries in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development and reach an optimum management of water.

While in Kinshasa, Abdel Aati inaugurated a center for rain forecast and climate change in the Congolese capital.