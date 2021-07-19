Egypt's Bourse Gains Egp 21.9 Billion in One Week

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has achieved strong weekly gains, estimated at nearly EGP 22 billion, supported by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE)'s launch of the EGP 100-million presidential initiative for real estate financing.

The market capital gained about EGP 21.9 billion to hit EGP 679.7 billion, compared to EGP 657.8 billion in the past week.

The EGX 30 benchmark index leapfrogged 3.7 percent to reach 10,561.28 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid-cap enterprises (SME) went up by 6.68 percent to register 2,474.89 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index also increased 5.39 percent to close at 3,428.76 points.