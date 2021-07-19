Egypt: Sisi Pardons Some Inmates On Occasion of Eid Al-Adha, 23 July Revolution

17 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued decree no. 298 of 2021 to pardon some inmates on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and the July 23 Revolution anniversary.

The decree was published in the official gazette on Friday.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

