South Africa: Health and Unrest - Laboratory Service and Medicine Distribution Affected

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thabo Molelekwa for Spotlight

Unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has disrupted both medicine distribution and laboratory services.

Unrest over the past week has severely affected medicine distribution and laboratory services in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has confirmed to Spotlight that the unrest has affected its operations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The NHLS handles laboratory services for the public sector, including HIV, tuberculosis and Covid-19 tests.

"In KwaZulu-Natal, the NHLS is faced with several challenges, namely, the province has no movement due to lack of transport and insufficient fuel, with most healthcare facilities in the urban settings functioning with a skeleton staff. NHLS facilities in the urban settings are operating with a staff complement of between 20%-60% during the day and between 0%-20% at night," says Mzimasi Gcukumana, spokesperson for the NHLS. He adds that this is due to road blockages and unavailability of public transport.

"This poses challenges for the eThekwini Metro who are unable to send specimens to our laboratories for referral testing and any testing support. With the limited human resource capacity at our disposal, we are only able to process urgent samples," he says.

According to Gcukumana, in rural settings, NHLS laboratories are operating...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

