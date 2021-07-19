Eritrea: National Cycling Team Departs to Japan

17 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The National Cycling Team departed to Japan today, 17 July to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 that is due to take place from 23 July to 8 August.

The National Team that is coached by Samson Solomon includes Athletes Merhawi Kudus, Amanuel Gebrezghiabhier and Mosana Debesai.

Athlete Mosana Debesai is making history for becoming the first black African female cyclist to participate in the Olympics.

According to the Commission of Culture and Sports, the remaining athletes that will participate in track, marathon and 10 thousand meters will depart on 24 and 30 July.

Eritrea will participate in the Olympics in three sports competitions including athletics, cycling and swimming, and is fielding 13 athletes including five females.

