Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir inspected the development and expansion works in Great Cairo's Ring Road.

The minister inspected the expansion and development works in the 106-kilometer-long Ring Road, starting from New Cairo, passing by El Salam, el Marg, Mustorod, Shubra, Maryutia, Autostrad, to Munib axis.

He underscored the importance of removing all the encroachment around the ring Road, which impede the expansion works as soon as possible.