Egypt, Norwegian Company Mull Cooperation in Desalination, Renewable Energy

17 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of International Cooperation Rania Mashat met Saturday 17/07/2021 with Executive Vice President of Project Development and Project Finance of Norwegian Scatec Solar Terje Pilskog.

The meeting tackled the ongoing development projects in Egypt, including the $1-billion Bahr al-Baqar wastewater treatment plant.

Mashat reviewed the state's efforts to expand water desalination projects and implement many projects through international partnerships, in addition to new and renewable energy projects, and the Egyptian state's endeavor to localize the industry and modern technologies in these two fields.

She also briefed the Norwegian guest on the successful issuing of the first green bond for the private sector in Egypt, through a partnership between the International Finance Corporation and the Commercial International Bank, noting that the success strengthens Egypt's leadership in the field of green finance and enhances environmental and social standards in the implemented investment projects.

The Ministry of International Cooperation aims to make 2021 the year of enhancing private sector participation, coinciding with the state's launch of the second wave of structural reforms, the minister said.

In turn, Pilskog affirmed his company's aspiration to enhance cooperation with Egypt in the fields of water desalination and renewable energy, in light of the state's direction to implement ambitious strategies in these areas.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

