Algeria: Moroccan Diplomatic Slip-Up - Political Class Denounces Statement "Full of Hatred" Against Algeria

17 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The political class denounced Saturday the resort of the Moroccan system, via its representation in New York, to the distribution of a note to the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement with "provocative" and "hateful" content, describing this step as a "terrorist act" against Algeria.

Several political parties denounced the distribution by the Moroccan representation in New York an official note to the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movements in which it supports the alleged "right of Kabylia to self-determination."

The Democratic National Rally (RND) said that "this act shows clearly the current support of Morocco to a known terrorist group and unveils the plan behind the normalization of relations with the Zionist entity, whose goal is to shake Algeria's stability and to officially enshrine the involvement of the Moroccan Kingdom in a campaign hostile to Algeria."

The Party for Freedom and Justice (PLJ) described the facts as "terrorist act and a shameless aggression conducted by the system of the hateful Zionist Mekhzen towards Algeria, by proxy in the name of its lords."

El Bina Movement said it is "deeply shocked as all Algerian," by the content of the aforementioned document, considering it as a "serious declaration of war against Algeria, State and people." The Algerian people will remain "unites and indivisible, homogenous and consolidated," added the Movement.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X