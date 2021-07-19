Liberian Vessel, Niko Invanko, Is Reportedly Sinking Offshore Maryland County - 21 Passengers Fate Unknown

Monrovia — Niko Ivanka, a Liberian coastal vessel is reportedly sinking offshore of Maryland County with about 21 people on board, FrontPageAfrica has gathered.

Niko Ivanka usually sails from the Freeport of Monrovia to the Port of Harper and had key in the transportation of goods between the two counties.

The vessel was advised on so many occasions not to sail, FrontPageAfrica gathered.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that vessel left Monrovia on Saturday at 6 am and the passengers on board include up to nine staff of the West African Examination Council.

ArcellorMittal, according to a source familiar with the development, has agreed to send two tugboats to attend to the distress call.

The Sea Sheppard and Coast Guard are also participating along with Maritime.

The Liberian-made cargo vessel was commissioned by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in 2018. The NIKO IVANKA was locally built by HYLAEA INC. in Marshall, Margibi County in four months, with the vision of providing Liberians the opportunity to transport essential goods, including fuel oil to the southeastern part of the country.