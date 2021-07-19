Malawi: MRA Puts Mukhito's Six Vehicles On Auction

18 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is set to auction six vehicles it confiscated from former State House Chief of Staff Peter Mukhito.

MRA Director of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, confirmed the development with Nyasa Times in an interview on Sunday, adding that the six vehicles are among the automobiles the Authority impounded from different people in October last year.

MRA records indicate that Mukhito failed to pay duty amounting to K50 million.

"Mukhito was already informed about how much he needs to pay as a penalty and the period. However, he has failed. This applies to other people whose vehicles were confiscated through the same period of October last year," said Kapoloma.

The six impounded vehicles include Toyota Land cruiser VX8 registration BW 6060, a Mercedes Benz with personalized registration CPM 2, a VW Passat registration CP 7074, a Toyota Fortuner registration MH 960 and a Bentley.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

