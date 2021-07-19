Egypt: Minister - Egypt Attaches Great Importance to Education, Heritage

Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said that Egypt attaches great importance to culture and heritage preservation.

The minister made the remarks on Saturday 17/07/2021 during his participation in a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the 44th extended session of the World Heritage Committee, organized by the Chinese Ministry of Education and the National Commission of the People's Republic of China for UNESCO.

The Egyptian government has taken serious steps to highlight the rich Egyptian heritage, including the development and establishment of new museums throughout the country to exhibit the largest number of Egyptian antiquities, Abdel Ghaffar said.

Egypt believes in the importance of world heritage, which links history to the aspired future, he said, citing directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to maintain world heritage and protect archaeological sites around the globe.

The minister stressed the need for supporting schools and universities to integrate heritage into their curricula and hone the skills of teachers and professors on this score.