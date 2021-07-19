Angola: Cabo Verde President Stresses Diplomatic Coordination

Luanda — President of the Republic of Cabo Verde Jorge Carlos de Almeida Fonseca praised the political and diplomatic coordination in improving the assertion of CPLP countries in the international arena.

Jorge Carlos da Fonseca was speaking at the opening of the 13th Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) on Saturday in Luanda.

Among the actions that deserves consultation, Jorge Carlos da Fonseca highlighted access to the key international positions, with a high impact on the destinies of peoples and the world, through consensual candidacies, with mutual benefits.

Taking stock of three-years of community's presidency by his country, the President of Cabo Verde said that relations among member states and among organisations have intensified.

He said that the ties brought closer people and institutions, in the search for common solutions, in the most varied domains.

He praised the political and technical consultation between different countries, as part of mutual assistance, which improves development opportunities and strengthens friendship relations between the peoples and countries of the community.

The Conference takes place under the motto "Building and strengthening a common and sustainable future", with Angola taking over the presidency of the organisation for the next two years (2021-2023).

In addition to the Presidents of Angola and Cabo Verde, the conference gathers Heads of State of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, São Tomé and Príncipe, Evaristo de Carvalho, Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the Vice President of Brazil, Hamilton Mourão.

Mozambique, East Timor and Equatorial Guinea are represented by the prime minister, Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, deputy prime minister, and foreign minister, respectively.

Also attending the event the President of Namibia Hage Geingob, on behalf of the CPLP Associate Observers, the Special Representative of the United Nations François Lounecény Fall, and the Secretary General of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), the Angolan ambassador Georges Rebelo Chikoti.

CPLP comprises Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor.