South Africa: Boks and Lions Facing a Week of Big Decisions As First Test Looms

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The strangest of British & Irish Lions tours now faces the strangest of build-ups to the crucial first Test after the tourists completed their provincial match programme in typically dominant fashion.

After nearly three weeks of rattling sabres with weak provincial sides, the British & Irish Lions are only days away from formal and thunderous hostilities against the Springboks in the first Test at Cape Town Stadium.

The series has been the most eagerly anticipated set of Tests since the Rugby World Cup's latter stages in 2019. Within minutes of the Boks winning the Webb Ellis Cup with that famous 32-12 mauling of England in the final, thoughts turned to the Lions.

Although the exact dates weren't finalised at the time the Boks won their third world title in Yokohama, everyone knew it would be sometime in July 2021.

No one could have predicted what would happen in the interim, and thanks to a global pandemic that is reshaping the world and dividing and uniting citizens in ways never imagined on that glorious Japanese evening, the series outcome is a lottery.

Neither team has form or much match practice going into the clash this weekend and both could be hobbled...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

