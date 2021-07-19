South Africa: Born Before 1986? Here's How to Get a Covid Vaccine Without an Appointment

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yolanda Mdzeke, Aisha Abdool Karim and Mohale Moloi

We look at who can get a Covid vaccine under phase two of South Africa's national roll-out, what happens when you walk into a site and how the cost of shots are covered.

Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa are currently only available to people aged 35 and older and healthcare workers.

School staff, police officers, soldiers, inmates and correctional services personnel are receiving vaccines through a separate essential worker programme.

Companies in the mining, manufacturing and taxi industry are also immunising their employees. The Health Department will announce when other age groups become eligible. Everyone who gets a jab must first be registered.

Healthcare and essential workers register in a different way to people over 35. This is to prevent people from falsely registering for a vaccine under these categories.

People aged 35 and older who want to get vaccinated need to register on the government's electronic vaccine data system (EVDS).

This can be done in five ways:

On the internet, using the EVDS website;

By texting the hotline on WhatsApp;

Using a USSD code on your phone;

At a vaccination site; and

Through healthcare workers visiting communities.

After you have registered, you will be sent an SMS that confirms...

