South Africa: The ANC's Fork-in-the-Road Moment

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

President Cyril Ramaphosa may now finally be in a position where he can advance his own agenda. Key to this, of course, would be ensuring the rule of law, the document that he helped to negotiate in the 1990s.

As the physical dust begins to settle it is clear that the political smoke of the events of the last two weeks is likely to smoulder for quite some time. This is surely the biggest test of the ANC's ability to both govern, and to survive while doing it. It is now likely to face questions/doubts/attacks over its legitimacy, its coherence, its ability to do anything, and the will to live and survive.

It is a historic fluke that the ruling party may be "lucky" that this great chasm has finally exploded at a time when there is no serious, and growing, opposition to it. And it may be the party's ability to create and govern through coalitions of interests that keeps it in power, and possibly leads to some sort of positive rebirth. The political power of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the likely tightening of the ranks behind him as a variant of "wartime president" positioning may turn out to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X