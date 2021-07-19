South Africa: The Long-Term Threat to the Constitutional Model That South Africa Chose in 1996 Is Real

opinion

The long-term threat to the constitutional model that we chose in 1996 is real, notwithstanding the belated intervention of some of the security forces.

From the gallons of ink used to make sense of the horrendous week that engulfed South Africa, the editorial in Daily Maverick most eloquently captured the consequences. Constitutional democracy hangs by a thread and is unlikely to be protected, let alone enhanced, unless the internecine warfare within the ruling party is resolved speedily in favour of the constitutionalists within the party, and decisive action is taken to harness the obvious desire of the majority to eschew populism.

That claim highlights the core of the problem facing a country overwhelmed by poverty, predicated on the most unequal of foundations and where a meaningful growth path was lost long ago, hidden in the weeds of an outdated ideology, exclusive rent-seeking and the proposition that the party is über alles. Long ago the ANC made a Faustian pact to ensure the continuance of its political domination. Jacob Zuma was seen as a "useful idiot" at worst, a flawed deus ex machina at best to capture the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

A Rough Guide to saving South Africa

A moment's pause...