South Africa: How Maponya Mall, the 'Heartbeat' of Soweto's Economy, Was Rescued By the Community

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Pimville residents, undeterred by the cold, rallied to the defence of the shopping mall, a legacy of entrepreneur Richard Maponya, forming a human chain around its closed gates to block any looters.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The residents of Pimville have taken a stand against the mass lootings and have vowed to protect Maponya Mall. It is an around-the-clock mission and community members are undeterred by the cold front that has swept across Gauteng.

"The shopping mall is our last gift from the late Mr Richard Maponya. We need to protect it -- even with our lives."

These are the words of Michael*, who is one of the residents in Soweto's township of Pimville who have defended the mall from the looting that has gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in recent days.

At 65,000m², Maponya Mall is the biggest shopping mall in Soweto and a key cog in the township's economy, which has been brought to its knees. Richard Maponya, a business pioneer who died in January 2020, poured R650-million into building the centre, which opened its doors in 2007.

The shopping mall is one of the many investments that brought formal retail closer to Soweto....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

