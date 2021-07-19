South Africa: Outgoing German Ambassador Martin Schäfer Believes South Africa Must Play to Its Strengths

analysis

As Martin Schäfer bids farewell to SA as the German ambassador, he talks about his affinity for the country and shares insights into its challenges.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

When Martin Schäfer arrived in SA as Germany's ambassador in October 2017, Cyril Ramaphosa was about to beat Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to the ANC presidency and the Jacob Zuma administration was living on borrowed time.

On the day he left, mayhem was erupting as SA's protracted struggle to purge itself of Zuma's malign influence reached its climax. That, in a sense, grimly completed the circle, as Schäfer had witnessed Zuma's rise to power during his first tour at the embassy from 2007 to 2011.

Eight years as a diplomat here has given Schäfer a deep understanding and a particular affinity and sympathy for SA, and insight into its problems.

And so the flaring up of violence, though a huge shock, was not a complete surprise. He said nine years of State Capture under Zuma "came with a huge cost in terms of almost a decade of low or no growth, a slowdown of service delivery and lack of progress in social cohesion".

"It will inevitably take...