South Africa: I Understand Violence As a Political Tool, but It Terrifies Me and We All Pay the Cost

opinion

Non-state violence occupies a paradoxical place in my mind. On one hand it terrifies me and on the other I understand its necessity as a political tool.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I have shared previously in this column my memories of growing up in New Brighton township in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) and in Diepkloof, Soweto, in the early 1990s. Memories of stayaways, real guns, ammunition and traditional weapons, Casspirs, burning tyres and strangers barging into our house seeking refuge. I have vivid childhood memories of utter chaos.

I have seen a person burnt alive by necklacing. I was not even 10 years old. The violence had consequences on where we could and couldn't go, our health, family life, work and schooling. My soft and kind grandmother didn't do well with violence. Perhaps because she was physically immobile, she was particularly vulnerable. I absorbed my grandmother's anxieties with each loud bang or door swung unexpectedly open or with each sight of a white person or Casspir that shook her and added to her uneasiness. Looking back, I see all the ways we lived in fear.

Non-state violence occupies a paradoxical place in my mind. On one...