South Africa: I Understand Violence As a Political Tool, but It Terrifies Me and We All Pay the Cost

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lwando Xaso

Non-state violence occupies a paradoxical place in my mind. On one hand it terrifies me and on the other I understand its necessity as a political tool.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I have shared previously in this column my memories of growing up in New Brighton township in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) and in Diepkloof, Soweto, in the early 1990s. Memories of stayaways, real guns, ammunition and traditional weapons, Casspirs, burning tyres and strangers barging into our house seeking refuge. I have vivid childhood memories of utter chaos.

I have seen a person burnt alive by necklacing. I was not even 10 years old. The violence had consequences on where we could and couldn't go, our health, family life, work and schooling. My soft and kind grandmother didn't do well with violence. Perhaps because she was physically immobile, she was particularly vulnerable. I absorbed my grandmother's anxieties with each loud bang or door swung unexpectedly open or with each sight of a white person or Casspir that shook her and added to her uneasiness. Looking back, I see all the ways we lived in fear.

Non-state violence occupies a paradoxical place in my mind. On one...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X