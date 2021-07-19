Kenya: YouTube Pulls Down Khaligraph Jones Song

Kenyan artist Krispar alias Ndovu Kuu has suffered a major blow after YouTube pulled down his hit song 'Ndovu ni kuu' featuring rapper Khaligraph Jones and Boutross.

The song which had garnered over 3million views was deleted on copyright allegations by an upcoming artist- Dexta Briyanka.

Briyanka claimed that the song had sampled one of his own jams.

"I didn't mean to be rude, my people. Khaligraph and Kispah sampled my beat of the song V8 ndio wakaunda hakuna masomo KU wamekataa.

"Nimeitoa YouTube because it is infringing my rights, and also it has promoted violence in Kenyatta University. Hata mzazi halipi fee juu wanasema hakuna masomo KU. Let's meet in court if you have an issue," the musician claimed.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened, in June, Genge artist Major Nameye Khadija known for his stage name Mejja hit song Tabia-za-wakenya was pulled down over similar accusations.

The song which had gathered over 1.6 million views was also reported by an upcoming artist Bouja Bwuoy.

According to YouTube, If you upload a video that contains copyright-protected content, your video could get a Content ID claim. These claims are automatically generated when an uploaded video matches another video (or part of another video) in their Content ID system.

Copyright owners can set Content ID to block uploads that match a copyrighted work they own the rights to. They can also allow the claimed content to remain on YouTube with ads. In these cases, the advertising revenue goes to the copyright owners of the claimed content.

Copyright owners are the ones who decide whether other people can reuse their copyrighted content. They often allow their content to be used in YouTube videos in exchange for having ads run on those videos. Ads might play before the video or during it (if the video is longer than 8 minutes).

If copyright owners don't want their content reused, they can; Block a video. Copyright owners may choose to block your video, which means people can't watch it. Your video could be blocked worldwide or just in certain countries/regions.

They can also restrict certain platforms: Copyright owners may choose to restrict the apps or websites where their content appears. These restrictions won't change the availability of your video on YouTube.