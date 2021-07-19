South Africa: Sassa Revives Food Relief Programme Disrupted By Unrest

press release

Instead of food parcels, SASSA currently provides vouchers for social relief of distress. They are redeemable at selected service providers, however in KZN these service providers had their food stocks looted and infrastructure vandalised during the past week's unrest, thereby halting this kind of service in that province. This has worsened the situation of vulnerable and needy families who don't have a means of income and rely on government interventions.

In other parts of the country SASSA will continue to provide social relief of distress in the form of food vouchers to needy families. The relief is provided as part of the standard social relief of distress programme administered by SASSA in terms of the Social Assistance Act. The criteria states that if you are already in receipt of a grant you don't qualify for social relief of distress, and an application, supported by documentary evidence, is required for each person requiring support. A fake poster is circulating on social media claiming that you can apply for social relief of distress electronically which is not true because in order to apply you have to visit a SASSA office.

"SASSA is calling for calm as it works around the clock to restore this food relief programme countrywide in this hour of need. We also appeal to communities to spare a thought for the vulnerable at all times because they bear the brunt of this unrest" said SASSA CEO Busisiwe Memela- Khambula.

On another note, previously suspended Cash in Transit (CIT) services will resume from 19 July at SASSA cash paypoints except in KZN. This after CIT companies suspended cash delivery to paypoints last week due to the unrest. The situation is now relatively under control and new payment dates have been circulated to affected beneficiaries especially in rural areas. Gauteng and the Western Cape have already received this service at their cash paypoints.

