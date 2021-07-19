South Africa: SA Detects 11,215 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa recorded 11 215 new COVID-19 cases as well as 183 deaths on Sunday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the latest infections translate to a 29.3% positivity rate.

This means the country now has 2 295 095 laboratory-confirmed cases since the outbreak, while the death toll stands at 66 859.

Gauteng remains the epicentre after recording 39% of the new cases, followed by Western Cape 19%.

In addition, Limpopo and Mpumalanga each accounted for 9%, 7% in KwaZulu-Natal and North West, 5% in the Eastern Cape, 3% in Free State, and 2% in the Northern Cape.

The public health institution noted that the number of cases is less than the 14 701 recorded on Saturday and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven days.

"The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased."

While the number of infections is dropping, hospital admissions have increased by 400 in the past 24 hours, which pushes the number of patients who are currently admitted to 16 819.

According to the Health Department, there are now 5 095 013 vaccines administered of which 16 351 were distributed in the last 24 hours.

Globally, as of 16 July, there have been 188 655 968 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 067 517 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).