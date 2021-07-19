Gambia: Father Peter Gomez Laid to Rest

The late Fater Peter Gomez, who passed away on the1st July, 2021, was on Friday 16th July 2021 laid to rest.

His funeral mass took place at St. Therese's Church in Kanifing at 2 pm.

Until his death, Fr Peter was appointed by the Catholic Diocese of Banjul at St. Kizito's Parish Church in Bakorteh.

Fr Peter was enrolled at St. Peter's Primary School and after sitting the Common Entrance Examination, he gained entrance into St. Therese Junior Secondary. From 1975 to 1977 he continued his education to GCE O'Level at St. Augustine's High School.

Late Fr Peter Gomez began his journey into the priesthood when he entered St. Michael Junior Seminary, Fajara in 1972. He remained in the junior seminary until 1977. After completing his High School education, he went on to St. Paul's College and Senior Seminary, Gbarnga, Liberia.

He spent seven (7) years in the Senior Seminary where he obtained a Bachelor of Philosophy and Bachelor of Theology degrees. In 1984, he was ordained a deacon together with Rev. Fr. Anthony C. Gabisi. The following year both were ordained as the first diocesan priests of their generation by Late Bishop Michael J. Cleary.

As a priest, Late Fr. Peter S. Gomez served in so many Parishes and Catholic Church Communities listed below:

Assistant Parish Priest, St. Theresa's Parish Kanifing, 1985-1986 Parish Priest, St. Theresa's Parish Kanifing, 1986-1990 Carlow, Ireland, 1989-19990 Cathedral Administrator, 1990-1994. Parish Priest, St. Joseph Parish, Basse, 1994-2001, Parish Priest, St. Therese's Parish, 2001-2007 Vicar General, 1998-2007 Chrved in St. Francis Parish, Kukujang, St. Peter's Parish, Lamin, K of The Blessed Sacrament, Kanifing Estate, and finally at St. kizito's Parish up to his untimely death.

He was also the seminary's expert in duplicating machines and would work extra hours to print (Gestetne-style) exam papers and various documents for staff and seminarians. He spent most of his spare time repairing watches and radios for fellow seminarians free of charge.

May his soul rest in perfect peace