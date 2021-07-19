Sudanese Writer Wins Katara First Prize for Short Story

18 July 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Doha, Qatar — Sudanese writer Mohammad Ismael has ranked the first in the contest of the Qatar-run Katara Prize for Short Story.

As first winner, writer Ismael has collected a financial prize of 15,000 Qatari Rials.

The Katara Prize is an Arabic literary prize based in Qatar. It was established in 2014 by the Katara Cultural Village. The total prize pool is $650,000 and the main prize $200,000, making it one of the richest literary prizes in the world. One of its sponsors is the UNESCO.

Originally the prize was dedicated for novel writing under the name the Katara Prize for Novel Writing, but later on a subsidiary prize for short story was added.

Writer Ismael said his winning story had attempted to draw an analogy with the historical story of the Prophet Joseph and his brothers. It was put in a plot whose characters are members of a family living in the 21st Century.

Organizers had, beforehand, invited for the contending short stories to rotate around the issue of kinship "in view of the great importance Islam had lent to the issues of kinship, family, lineage and relatives."

It is the first time for the prize to accept contenders from outside Qatar as it was usually confined to Qataris or foreigners living in Qatar.

Syrian Writer Ms. Suzan Ibrahim Alsa'abi has won the second prize for her short story "At a Distance of a Balcony", collecting 12,000 rials, while the second prize of 10,000 rials was won by Ahmed Abdelimam Jabri of Iran for his story "dizziness".

Some 438 contenders had participated in this contest. A major condition for the participating story is that it should be written in classical Arabic free from errors. Another condition was that the story should not have been published before or had won a previous prize.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X