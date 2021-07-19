Liberia: 11 Rescued From Sinking Niko Ivanka - 15-17 Still Missing

Boakai M.Fofana
A view of the ocean from Harper city (file photo).
18 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — At least 11 persons on board the sinking Niko Ivanka have been rescued, FrontPageAfrica has gathered.

According to the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia along with the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority informed journalists Sunday morning that additional 15-17 people are still missing and efforts are underway to have them rescued.

"We couldn't find the captain of the ship (either missing or doesn't identify himself as the captain," Maj. General Prince C. Johnson, III told FrontPageAfrica.

Those rescued include nine Liberians, a Chinese, a Syrian (10 men one woman).

FrontPageAfrica gathered that those onboard also included nine WAEC staff.

The Liberian vessel which was commissioned in 2018 by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor for the transportation of goods between Monrovia and Harper in Maryland County last signal was seen around off the coast of Marshall and Little Bassa.

The vessel was reportedly advised on many occasions not to sail with passengers.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Many Missing After Liberia Cargo Ship Sinks
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

