Egypt Reports 69 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Fatalities

18 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Saturday night that 69 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 283,636.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said eight patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,439.

As many as 898 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 223,213 so far, the spokesman said.

