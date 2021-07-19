Egypt Clinch Gold, Bronze Medals At World Pentathlon Championships

Egypt's Ahmed Al Gendy won a gold medal at the singles competition of the UIPM 2021 Junior World Modern Pentathlon Championships, currently in session in Alexandria from July 12 to 18.

Al Gendy topped his Russian and Hungarian rivals, who came second and third respectively.

Egypt's national team got the bronze medal, while Hungary and Russia won the gold and silver medals at the competition of the teams.

As many as 165 junior athletes representing 27 countries are taking part in the competition.

The tournament serves as the last warm-up for the Egyptian pentathletes who have already qualified for this month's Tokyo Olympic Games, namely Ahmed Al-Gindy, Salma Ayman and Amira Qandil.

The 2021 Youth Pentathlon World Championship will be held at the academy in September.