Egypt's Ahly won a record-extending 10th CAF Champions League title on Saturday with a 3-0 final victory over 10-man South African rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Casablanca.

Forward Mohamed Sherif scored the first goal for the Reds in the 53rd minute of the game, while the second and third goals were scored by Mohamed Magdy Afsha and Amr el Solia in the 64th and 74th minute, respectively.

This is the second straight time Ahly has claimed the African title.