Egypt: Sports Min. Congratulates Ahly for Winning CAF Champions League

18 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhy congratulated on Saturday Ahly Club President Mahmoud el Khatib and the football team's players for claiming the CAF Champions League title for the tenth time in their history.

Ahly beat 10-man South African rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Casablanca 3-0.

Sobhy hailed the footballers' performance during the league, saying the victory will be added to the Egyptian sports accomplishments at the African level.

The minister pointed out the government offers all kinds of support to various sports federations.

The minister is scheduled to receive Ahly at Cairo International Airport after their return from Morocco on Sunday.

