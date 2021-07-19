Egypt: Maait - Enhancing Economic Cooperation With Sudan Aims At Activating Bilateral Trade

18 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said Egypt and Sudan share common history and destiny as well as unified strategic objectives, noting that Egypt is seeking to enhance economic cooperation in the coming phase with the aim of activating bilateral trade for the best interests of the two peoples

This came in a statement released by the Finance Ministry on Sunday on the outcome of Maait's meeting with Head of the Sudanese Customs Authority Bashir Al Taher and his accompanying delegation.

Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority EL-Shahat Ghatori and Finance Minister's Adviser for External Relations Hossam Hussein attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Maait voiced the Egyptian side's readiness to provide the Sudanese Customs Authority with all its needs of training and qualified cadres.

He also expounded the Egyptian expertise in modernizing the customs system through issuing a new customs law, establishing a logistics center as well as applying the pre-registration of cargo information called "Advanced Cargo Information (ACI)", which aims to simplify and speed up procedures needed for releasing goods, which contribute to verify exporters and importers, all through a single window online portal.

Meanwhile, the head of the Sudanese Customs Authority voiced happiness over visiting Cairo and reaching agreement with the Egyptian side on the fields of training and qualification of human cadres.

The two sides agreed on the necessity of regularly convening the joint customs committee which meets every six months.

Ghatori, for his part, voiced happiness over cooperating with the Sudanese side, noting that 87 x-ray devices have been installed in harbors to check on small-sized luggage and it is targeted that 85 percent of Egyptian crossings will be provided with x-rays.

He pointed out that the Egyptian Customs Authority is ready to train Sudanese cadres through the National Institute for Customs Training in Alexandria and Cairo, which has been applying the latest technological systems in the training.

