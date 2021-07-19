Egypt: Irrigation Minister Confers With His S. Sudan Counterpart On Joint Cooperation

18 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati stressed the close relations binding Egypt and South Sudan, noting that their cooperation have lasted for several years through implementing several development projects that benefit the interests of South Sudanese residents.

These remarks were made by Abdel Aati during his meeting with South South Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Manawa Peter, who is currently visiting here, for talks on a number of issues of common interest as well as means of enhancing the two countries' cooperation in the field of water resources.

Abdel Aati said Egypt established six groundwater wells in Juba along with contributing to the feasibility studies of Waw dam project that will help in provision of water required for electricity generation and agricultural activities in the country.

As regards the services offered to residents and improving the quality of life, the Egyptian minister explained that a number of river quays have been established in the cities and villages of South Sudan to link the country with its neighbors, adding that a project is currently under construction to clear Bahr El Ghazal and set up fish farms that will provide job opportunities for the villagers.

Sudanese minister, for his part, voiced appreciation for the Egyptian side over receiving an invitation to visit Cairo, wishing further cooperation between the two countries.

