Egypt: Sisi Receives Phone Call From Sultan of Oman

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Sunday a phone call from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said the contact tackled boosting bilateral relations as well as other regional issues of common interest.

The two leaders exchanged greetings over Eidul Adha.

Sisi wished Sultan more success in completing the overall development march initiated by late Sultan Qaboos, lauding brotherly relations binding Egypt with Oman that were formed through decades of solidarity and unity in face of crises and challenges.

He reiterated Egypt's keenness to maintain and further develop these distinguished relations to achieve the best interests of the two brotherly peoples and the interests of the entire Arab world as well.

Sultan Haitham praised distinguished relations between Egypt and Oman, reiterating keenness on opening new scopes of cooperation and maintaining coordination towards regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He stressed that Oman seeks to draw on from Egypt's pioneering development experiment that was carried out thanks to the wise leadership and the good vision of President Sisi.

The two sides reiterated keenness on boosting bilateral relations within the coming period, especially in the economic and investment domains and increasing trade exchange to level up to the distinguished political relations between the two countries.

Sisi expressed appreciation over the good treatment of Egyptians in Oman at both official and popular levels.

Sultan Haitham underlined the importance that members of the Egyptian community in Oman would continue backing their Omani brothers in carrying out the sultanate's development march.