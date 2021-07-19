Nigeria: Police Say 13 Officers Killed in Zamfara

The police say they are conducting a manhunt for the bandits who killed the cops.

The police have confirmed that 13 officers were killed on Sunday during an operation to repel an attack by bandits in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the officers were killed by suspected bandits while on special duty along Kurar Mota frontline base.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, in a statement, said 13 officers paid the supreme price in the attack and many bandits were also killed.

He added that the police were conducting a manhunt for the bandits.

"The attack occurred on Sunday at about 1230hrs, when Police Mobile operatives deployed at Kurar Mota village in Bungudu LGA were responding to a distress call with regards to an attempt by bandits to attack some nearby communities.

"The personnel, who ran into the ambush, exhibited resilience and gallantry by engaging the hoodlums, an effort that deterred the bandits from attacking the communities. Unfortunately, 13 personnel paid the supreme price. However, the bandits, on their part, suffered heavy casualties.

"A special Anti - Banditry Operations is currently ongoing with a view to track down the assailants. The Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, while visiting the injured Policemen at the hospital reaffirmed that today's unfortunate incident will not discourage the officers and men of the command from discharging their mandate of protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

"He called on every law-abiding citizen to join hands with the security agencies to successfully end the menace," Mr Shehu said.