Egypt: PM - New Alamin City Promising Area for Investment, Business, Tourism, Life

18 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted on Sunday that the New Alamin city is a promising area for investment, business, tourism and life.

This came during an inspection tour of the city in which he was accompanied by Housing Minister Essam el Gazzar and a number of other officials.

The premier added that the government is keen on benefiting from all Egypt's capabilities, noting that the New Alamin city will be a future city like the New Administrative Capital in which a huge number of projects are currently being implemented in these cities.

During the tour, Gazzar reviewed the projects implemented in the area including the establishment of 18 huge buildings.

The premier directed to intensify the work rates in these projects in order to finalize them as soon as possible.

