Egypt: Firm Action to Be Taken Against Encroachments On State-Owned Lands

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir said on Sunday that his ministry will not tolerate any encroachment on state-owned lands.

During his follow-up of the removal of encroachments on state-owned lands affiliated to the Transport Ministry in Alexandria, Wazir said the state is keen on enforcing law and maintaining the safety of citizens.

Coordination is maintained between the Transport Ministry, the Egyptian National Railways and the Interior Ministry to remove all encroachments on the state-owned lands registered over the past years, the minister noted.

The minister was also accompanied by Alexandria Governor Mohamed el Sherif who thanked the premier in behalf of Alexandria residents over the recent projects implemented in the governorate.