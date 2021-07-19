Egypt Decries Renewed Israeli Violations Against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Egypt has denounced the renewed violations of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

In a press release on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez reiterated Egypt's categorical rejection of these violations, drawing attentions to Egypt's constant warnings against breaching the sanctity of the holy site, which is revered as the third holiest site in Islam by Muslims worldwide.

Hafez also hold the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for keeping worshipers safe at the holy site to maintain security and stability.

Israel must also abstain from any acts that could trigger an escalation, the spokesman noted, urging Israeli authorities to go forward with reviving peace talks based on international law and relevant UN resolutions to achieve a two-state outcome. MENA