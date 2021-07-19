Morocco: Algeria Recalls Its Ambassador to Rabat for Consultations

Algiers — Algeria has decided to recall its ambassador to Rabat for consultations, following the slip-up of the Moroccan diplomatic representation in New York which distributed an official note to the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement in which Morocco "supports publically and explicitly the alleged right of Kabilya's people to self-determination," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad said Sunday in a communiqué.

"In a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, released on 16 July 2021, it was noted that Algeria was expecting from the Kingdom of Morocco to clarify its final position on the extremely serious situation created by the unacceptable statement of its ambassador in New York.

Since then, and in the absence of any positive and appropriate echo, it was decided today to recall immediately for consultations Algeria's ambassador to Rabat, without ruling out other possible measures according to the development of this issue."