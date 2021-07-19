Morocco: Algeria Recalls Its Ambassador to Rabat for Consultations

18 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Algeria has decided to recall its ambassador to Rabat for consultations, following the slip-up of the Moroccan diplomatic representation in New York which distributed an official note to the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement in which Morocco "supports publically and explicitly the alleged right of Kabilya's people to self-determination," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad said Sunday in a communiqué.

"In a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, released on 16 July 2021, it was noted that Algeria was expecting from the Kingdom of Morocco to clarify its final position on the extremely serious situation created by the unacceptable statement of its ambassador in New York.

Since then, and in the absence of any positive and appropriate echo, it was decided today to recall immediately for consultations Algeria's ambassador to Rabat, without ruling out other possible measures according to the development of this issue."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X