Tunisia to Take Delivery in Coming Hours of Two Trucks Loaded With Oxygen From Algeria

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will take delivery in the next few hours, of two trucks loaded with oxygen from Algeria, the Presidency of the Republic announced on Sunday.

The initiatives of sisterly and friendly countries will continue on Monday, through the sending of oxygen tanks, not to mention the efforts of Tunisians residing abroad who are expected to send to Tunisia collected medical equipment, respirators and oxygen devices.

He added that these equipment and oxygen quantities will be distributed fairly on the basis of scientific studies, under the supervision of the Military Health General Directorate.

The Head of State continues to conduct contacts with national sides and leaders of sisterly and friendly countries in order to deliver the medical equipment, vaccines and oxygen as soon as possible, the same source said.