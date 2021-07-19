Tunisia to Take Delivery in Coming Hours of Two Trucks Loaded With Oxygen From Algeria

19 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will take delivery in the next few hours, of two trucks loaded with oxygen from Algeria, the Presidency of the Republic announced on Sunday.

The initiatives of sisterly and friendly countries will continue on Monday, through the sending of oxygen tanks, not to mention the efforts of Tunisians residing abroad who are expected to send to Tunisia collected medical equipment, respirators and oxygen devices.

He added that these equipment and oxygen quantities will be distributed fairly on the basis of scientific studies, under the supervision of the Military Health General Directorate.

The Head of State continues to conduct contacts with national sides and leaders of sisterly and friendly countries in order to deliver the medical equipment, vaccines and oxygen as soon as possible, the same source said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X