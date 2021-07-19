Liberia: Results-Based Planning, M&E Reporting Training Held for 20 MACs Staff

Monrovia — A result-based planning, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting training for twenty participants from Nimba, Bong and Lofa counties was held during the week in northern Liberia.

The training organized by the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit at the Ministry of Finance and Development planning with full support from the United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF), was conducted from July 12-15, 2021 in Ganta City, Nimba County.

The four days capacity building training had the theme "strengthening sub-national staff and officials capacities for developing effectiveness and efficiencies".

The objective was to increase and strengthen the knowledge and skills of the MACs sub-offices staff and county officials in contemporary results-based monitoring and reporting to improve the quality of their reports on outcomes of the County Development Agenda.

Making remarks at the opening session, the Director for Monitoring and Evaluation Unit at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Mr. Jerry D. Zangar informed participants that with the ongoing implementation of the Government national development plan (the PAPD), it is important to document needs or achievements and correctly communicate them to stakeholders.

According to him, it is based on the fact that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the custodian of the government's national development plan, brought participants on board to help the government with the skills needed for measuring the outcomes of the national development plan and to move forward.

He noted that participating MACs sub-offices staff will not only learn these approaches but practically use them in their implementation and measurement of the predetermined results of the national development plan.

Zangar also encouraged participants at the training workshop to participate in all discussions on results-based planning, monitoring, and evaluation, and reporting, something he said remain the cardinal skills for measuring and reporting the results of the national development plan.

Everyone at the training workshop aware of the new COVID-19 wave in the country announced by the Government took all preventive and social distancing measures as being prescribed by the Ministry of Health and the Incident Management Team of the country.

For his part, the Regional and Sectoral Planning Director within the Department of Development Planning, Mr. Jimmy N.C. Bokay, urged participants to focus on the county development planning for sectoral actors and a result-based monitoring reporting and evaluation in alignment with the Pro-Poor Agenda for prosperity and development at sub-national level mechanism and coordination structures.

He encouraged participants to use these basic planning tools concept, strategies and development model that will support sub-national level growth and contribute to the national outcome and national growth strategy ( PAPD)

The four days training workshop was attended by Development Superintendents, County Inspectors, County Project Planners, Regional Development officers, County Monitoring officers from Bong, Lofa and Nimba Counties including the Ministry of Finance Development Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Analyst.