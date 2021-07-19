South Africa: Ernie Els's 30th Open Championship Is a Celebration of His Gift to Elevate South African Golf

analysis

The 149th Open Championship, to be played at Royal St George's, marks Ernie Els's 30th appearance at golf's oldest major. It is also a chance to celebrate a great career on and off the course.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Ernie Els is 51 now and is highly unlikely to compete for the Claret Jug at this week's Open Championship, but his mere presence will be a boost to the rest of the South African contingent at the 2021 season's final major.

In his 30th appearance at the Open, which started inauspiciously at Royal Troon in 1989 as an amateur, when he missed the cut, Els has been one of the commanding players of modern times at golf's oldest major.

He has twice won the Claret Jug - in 2002 and 2012 - and finished second in 1996, 2000 and 2004. Since that first appearance in 1989, he has only twice missed the Open, and that was in 1990 and 1991.

The 12 South Africans in the field, excluding Els, all grew up watching the Big Easy win the bulk of his 72 tournaments and four majors in the 1990s and 2000s. He was their inspiration,...