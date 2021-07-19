South Africa: Reflecting On a Week of Mayhem and the Quality of Our Humanity

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Iman Rappetti

We have much work to do to rebuild after this past week's violence and destruction. This sacred work we have to do involves us not only looking outside, guarding against material destruction and violence, but also inside, to the quality of our humanity. The events of this past week will leave more wounds of distrust, we must make sure they don't set us back a generation.

I've been lying in my bed shaking. My teeth chatter loudly. The blood rushing in my eardrum bangs against the membrane so violently, it feels like it will soon flood out down my cheek and stain the pillowcase. I feel an ache I have not felt for a long time. It gets more intense with each news report and phone call to my family who live in two of the areas affected by uprising and looting. I am feeling so cold and it's not because it is one of the iciest days in the country. It is because a chill of a different kind has wrapped its hands around my throat and is making me gasp for breath. I am in mourning for everybody who has fallen to the ground and for every weeping...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X