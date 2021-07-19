South Africa: Reflecting On a Week of Mayhem and the Quality of Our Humanity

opinion

We have much work to do to rebuild after this past week's violence and destruction. This sacred work we have to do involves us not only looking outside, guarding against material destruction and violence, but also inside, to the quality of our humanity. The events of this past week will leave more wounds of distrust, we must make sure they don't set us back a generation.

I've been lying in my bed shaking. My teeth chatter loudly. The blood rushing in my eardrum bangs against the membrane so violently, it feels like it will soon flood out down my cheek and stain the pillowcase. I feel an ache I have not felt for a long time. It gets more intense with each news report and phone call to my family who live in two of the areas affected by uprising and looting. I am feeling so cold and it's not because it is one of the iciest days in the country. It is because a chill of a different kind has wrapped its hands around my throat and is making me gasp for breath. I am in mourning for everybody who has fallen to the ground and for every weeping...